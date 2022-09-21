Hasta luego! Sister Wives star Meri Brown took a solo trip amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown.

“Alright you guys, I’m here,” the TLC personality, 51, said in a video she shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 21, in which she panned her camera to reveal the tropical paradise she was in. “Look at this place. It is amazing!”

In another video, Meri inserted a gif that read, “Viva Mexico,” while she walked around the beach wearing sunglasses.

One day prior, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner shared with her followers that she was set to jet.

“Always on the go, living my best life!” Meri captioned a video of her walking through an airport, before adding, “Because, hey, why not have some fun along the way!”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri isn’t the only sister wife who recently went on a vacation. Janelle Brown and former sister wife Christine Brown visited Hawaii together over the past week, seemingly on a business trip for the health and fitness brand, Plexus, as the two ladies are ambassadors for the program.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister. So excited,” Janelle, 53, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 17. “We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”

The ladies’ separate getaways came amid their own strained relationships with husband Kody, 53. Meri and Kody have been estranged for seven years, Janelle and Kody are going through a rough patch and Christine split from the polygamous family’s patriarch last year. Season 17 of Sister Wives, which premiered on September 11, unveiled the noticeable shift in their family dynamic upon her departure.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking With Christine star, 50, wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine shares six children — Mykelti, Paedon, Aspen, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely Brown — with Kody.

Kody didn’t take the breakup news well, as his angered reaction was shown in episodes 1 and 2 of season 17. During episode 2, the businessman called Christine’s exit a “major injustice … done to [him].” Nevertheless, he apologized to Christine in a separate conversation.

“I want to apologize for being so angry,” he told her while they sat down together. “I just said, ‘Christine what do you want?’ And you said, ‘I just want to be free.’ And I’m sorry I was so angry. I’m sitting here going I’ve had to do a lot of introspection. I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom.”