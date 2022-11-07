Defining the relationship? Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted he doesn’t “consider” himself married to Meri Brown.

While reflecting on his split from Christine Brown during the Sunday, November 6, episode of the TLC show, Kody, 53, shared his thoughts on where he stands in his relationship with Meri, 51.

“I don’t really consider myself married to Meri,” Kody said during a confessional.

Meanwhile, Meri revealed she’s committed to improving their relationship. “I want to work on the relationship, but Kody has basically said that he doesn’t. Does that mean we’re just not married anymore?” she asked. “That’s not how I consider it.”

Kody later noted that he wasn’t concerned about Meri leaving him, stating, “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Meri’s relationship with the family is a strained one. There’s a whole history of struggle. From the very beginning,” he added during a confessional.

The father of 18 then compared how his relationship with Meri differs from his one with Christine. “The difference between me and Christine and me and Meri is that Meri and I have been unraveling our relationship for years,” Kody said. “Christine found out that she would never be happy married to me, but her leaving was so sudden that I — it wasn’t unraveled for me. It was like I was being kicked to the curb.”

Meri and Kody legally married in 1990, with the Brown patriarch later spiritually marrying Janelle Brown in 1993 and Christine, 50, in 1994. After his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, joined the family in 2010, Kody filed for divorce from Meri in 2014 in order to legally marry Robyn, 43, so that he could adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

In November 2021, Christine revealed she and Kody had split after more than 25 years of marriage.

Meri and Kody have had their ups and downs and sparked split rumors over the years. In January, fans wondered if Meri and Kody called it quits when the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner celebrated her 51st birthday without her husband.

Kody has also expressed that he views Meri more as a friend than a romantic partner on the reality show. “Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing. I guess I just have hope for more than that,” Meri explained during a December 2021 episode. “Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship.”

“If I quit and I walk away, then it’s not going to get better,” she added of their relationship at the time. “I’m not going anywhere.”