Moving forward. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a self-reflective quote just days after she faced backlash for her bed-and-breakfast retreat’s sky-high prices.

“Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless,” the message read, which the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 15.

Less than one week prior, Meri took to Facebook to promote the four-day retreat she is offering at her Parowan, Utah, inn.

“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, ‘cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving, you can come here and hang out with me,” she said in her video. “It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.”

She then informed her followers this was “open to everybody” and explained that the event would focus on “connection.” Then, the TLC personality revealed the different prices for each package of the retreat.

“The cost is gonna be between $4,500 to $6,400 depending on if you want the VIP treatment or not,” she noted in the video. “You’re gonna read all the details on that at LizziesHeritageInn.com.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Shortly after posting her video announcement, multiple social media users flooded the comments section of the post to weigh in about the costly details.

“Wow! That pricing is absolutely insane! You have officially lost my respect. You are using whatever ‘celebrity’ status you have to cheat people out of a ton of [money],” one person wrote. “Yikes. I can go to Disney World for that price,” another chimed in. “What are you serving for breakfast….gold? 4500.00????” a third added.

A majority of commenters, however, mentioned they were interested in the retreat but noted that the prices were the reason they couldn’t apply to participate.

“Oh wow. I really need a break. I really wish I could afford it,” one social media user wrote. “Never mind, I’m not rich!” a separate person agreed.

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’s site listed the details of the retreat, explaining that the standard $4,500 package offers four days and three nights to stay at the inn and breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served. There will also be various activities from fire pit hangouts to meeting Meri. The higher priced packages offer a private room and more time to spend with the reality TV star.

Meri announced her bed-and-breakfast’s retreat amid the ongoing drama with husband Kody Brown, which fans have followed along throughout season 17 so far.

The season focuses on Christine Brown’s departure from the plural family and the ripple effects from her exit on Meri and her fellow sister wives, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.