Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Robyn Brown were spotted at a shopping center in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a mystery blonde. In Touch can exclusively confirm that the woman in question is Robyn’s sister, Taralyce Sullivan.

One fan took to social media to share photos of Kody, 53, Robyn, 44, and Taralyce, with many speculating that Robyn’s sister might be the Brown patriarch’s newest wife or romantic interest.

The outing was likely a reunion between Robyn and Taralyce, who currently lives in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Kody and Robyn reside in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Fans have been wondering if Kody will add another wife to his family after his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown came to an end over the course of 2021 and 2022.

In January 2023, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Kody is “definitely actively looking” to spiritually marry another woman.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the source explained. They added that the father of 18 wouldn’t be “happy” remaining in a monogamous relationship with Robyn.

Additionally, the source shared that Kody is hopeful he will be able to find another wife. “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives,” the insider noted.

Robyn has also shared her thoughts on whether or not she thinks her husband will marry anyone else. During part three of Sister Wives: One on One, which aired on January 8, 2023, she revealed that Kody “basically said no” to the idea of expanding their family.

She added that she’s “scared” of the thought of adding to their marriage “because of how badly this has gone.”

However, the reality star said that being in a monogamous relationship would mess with her “identity.”

“It’s not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us – the grandparent ranch,” she explained at the time. “That’s what I want. And I don’t know how to let it go.”

Meanwhile, Christine, 50, also predicted whether or not her ex-husband will get married again.

TLC

​​”I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn’t work and that the big family didn’t work,” the mother of six said about Kody and Robyn. “And I think that there’d be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it’s a dream, right? It’s giving up on a dream, and it’s not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily.”

“I don’t see them looking for another wife after this,” the Cooking with Just Christine star added.

Reps for Kody, Robyn and Taralyce did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment