Honesty hour! Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown got candid about the intimacy issues that led to their divorce during part 3 of the season 16 tell-all on Sunday, February 20.

“I’m done pretending,” Christine, 49, said about her relationship with Kody, 53, post-split. “When he comes into my room, he really doesn’t want to be there. I don’t want him there, and I tell you, it felt really good when he wasn’t there anymore.”

Christine claimed that when she asked Kody about the possibility of them being intimate in their marriage again before their eventual split, he said, “Probably not.”

Her anger grew when she found out he was still intimate in his marriages to third wife Janelle Brown and fourth wife Robyn Brown.

“I never said no that we weren’t going to be intimate again,” Kody retorted, adding that he “didn’t want her to leave.” The former salesman explained that he didn’t want to be sexual with Christine at that time because he felt like he was being “stabbed in the back” after finding out that she wanted to leave, despite him thinking that counseling could help them.

“I mean there’s pressure in a bad relationship that is still intimate,” Kody said. “It’s a really tough place to get to where intimacy is a duty, and I’m sitting there well aware of it.”

That being said, it seems their intimacy problems have been going on for quite a while. Christine said that she found out he wasn’t “attracted” to her after they got married, and the tension continued after that.

“I thought we were fine, and then, it just became more and more apparent … he just wasn’t interested,” she recalled, adding that they wouldn’t hold hands, touch or hug in the past few years.

Post-split, Christine, she is “getting to know” herself “better” and is enjoying “being present” in her life before diving back into the dating scene. “I feel light, and I didn’t know life could be like this,” she gushed about her newfound freedom.

As for Kody, he’s still “grieving” their marriage and healing but is looking forward to him and his ex being “friends again” someday. However, he also hopes his ex gets “married,” finds a “wonderful relationship” and is “happy” in the future.