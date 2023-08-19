Sister Wives star Christine Brown was spotted on a rare outing with two little girls who appeared to be her fiancé David Woolley’s grandchildren ahead of the season 18 premiere.

The TLC personality, 51, was seen driving her military green Jeep Rubicon for their girls’ day as the trio visited Jamba Juice, Color Me Mine Ceramics and Target in Lehi, Utah, on Tuesday, August 15. Christine looked chipper as she wore a purple shirt with blue shorts while accompanying the two young girls for their fun day.

The outing took place five days before the highly anticipated season 18 premiere of Sister Wives on August 20. Season 18 is set to document the mom of six as she tackles her new life as a divorcée following her November 2021 split from Kody Brown.

Christine and David — who announced their engagement in April — have seamlessly blended their families since starting their relationship earlier this year. From buying a home together in March to family trips to Disneyland, fans have loved seeing the bond grow between David and Christine’s families.

David formally introduced himself to fans in July, revealing he is a father of eight children. “I’m sorry I have not let people know who I am yet,” David began alongside photos of his family. “I have [eight] kids. [Six] are married [two] are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!”

It seems from their girls’ day that Christine is forming a real bond with the Woolley clan.