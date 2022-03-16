Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting an office space to start a brand-new business amid her son Garrison’s estrangement from husband Kody Brown and the couple’s ongoing drama.

The TLC personality launched a “retail trade” company called NTYK, LLC in September 2021, In Touch can confirm, and the office is located in a commercial building in Flagstaff, Arizona. Building suites cost $2,000 per month, according to a real estate advertisement viewed by In Touch. Each includes a walk-in reception space, a conference room, a kitchenette, a private office, cubicles and a bathroom.

Janelle has not publicly commented on the new business endeavor, but she continues to promote the marketing company Plexus and is a health coach for her brand Strive With Janelle.

The news came amid her complicated relationship status with Kody. Three months after the polygamist’s third wife, Christine Brown, announced her split from him in November 2021, Kody admitted he’s not “in love” with Janelle anymore.

“We’re not in sync,” he confessed in part 2 of the Sister Wives season 16 tell-all. “We don’t partner really well, but we actually just are able to have a marriage that’s, if you will, lower in attachment. I mean, we’re good friends. We get along well. It’s more of a … committed relationship.”

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

Ahead of the three-part tell-all, Janelle explained in a January 16 episode that she “had to really think” about her and Kody’s relationship.

“My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay,” she told cameras at the time. “It was a wonderful way to raise our children … With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.”

Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993. The couple share kids Garrison, Logan, Hunter, Gabriel, Maddie and Savanah together. He had previously married first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990, and added Christine to the plural family in 1994 in a spiritual wedding. In 2014, the businessman legally and spiritually tied the knot with fourth wife Robyn Brown once he legally divorced Meri earlier that year to adopt Robyn’s children — Dayton, Aurora and Breanna — from a past marriage.

Since Christine’s departure from the show, the wives have been at odds with Kody throughout the rest of season 16. Over the Thanksgiving 2021 holiday, the women and Kody held a meeting regarding his COVID-19 protocols, which was documented in an episode that aired on January 2. In one scene, Janelle felt her husband was being “condescending” and told him to “f—k off,” then she walked out of the room.

Throughout the dramatic season, fans took notice of Janelle’s stunning weight loss journey in addition to her continued friendship with Christine, even after she left the family. Janelle showed support for her pal in February 2022 amid the season 16 turmoil by resharing a trailer from Christine’s new spinoff series, Cooking With Just Christine, via her Instagram Stories.

“This is amazing,” the mom of six wrote across the clip that month, cheering on Christine’s new opportunity.

“A taste of something new!” the original Instagram post caption from TLC’s account read. “Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday [on Instagram] and on TLC.com.”