Simone Biles seemingly shaded Piers Morgan by “liking” a tweet directed at the U.K. host’s career after he accused her of “quitting” the Olympics.

The gymnast, 24, gave a thumbs up to a comment that read, “About Simone Biles: ‘There is nothing remotely courageous, heroic or inspiring about quitting’ said Piers Morgan, who quit his TV job in the middle of a broadcast.”

Simone unexpectedly pulled out of the Team finals on Tuesday, July 27, with USA Gymnastics citing a “medical issue.” The four-time Olympic gold medal winner later divulged she withdrew due to mental health concerns.

“I didn’t have a bad performance and quit. I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished [the] competition,” the Simone vs. Herself star noted via Instagram, referring to her low-scoring vault performance. “I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal.”

She added, “I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surfaces. Nor do I have to explain why I put my health first. Physical health is mental health.”

However, on August 2, it was revealed that Simone will compete on balance beam along with teammate Sunisa “Suni” Lee on August 3.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!” USA Gymnastics announced on Twitter. “Can’t wait to watch you both!”

As for Piers, he quit as cohost of ITV’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain after critical remarks he made about Meghan Markle‘s mental health prompted an on-air feud with colleague Alex Beresford. Following the Duchess of Sussex‘s remarks about her suicidal thoughts during her CBS interview, Piers questioned whether she was telling the truth.

“Who did you go to?” he said. “What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

At the time, Piers stormed off the set but later apologized. “Let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

The Piers Morgan Live alum has also since backtracked on his thoughts after it was revealed that Simone will compete on Tuesday.

“Simone has taken my advice and will compete in tomorrow’s Beam final,” he tweeted on August 2. “Good luck, Champ.”