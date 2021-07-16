Queen Elizabeth’s youngest child, Prince Edward, is “fuming” that his older brother Prince Charles might refuse him the title of the Duke of Edinburgh when he takes over the throne, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“To be honest, Prince Charles not wanting to give Prince Edward [the title] when he becomes king has caused a stir at the Palace,” the source claims.

The coveted title of the Duke of Edinburgh was bestowed upon the late Prince Philip in 1947, just a day before he married the Queen. Prince Philip died in April 2021. Charles, 72, inherited the title upon his father’s death.

In 1999, before Edward, 57, married Sophie Rhys-Jones at St. George’s Chapel, It was announced that he would follow his father as the next Duke of Edinburgh.

“Prince Edward firmly believes that Prince Charles has no right to take the title away from him,” the insider continues to claim.

“What’s even more upsetting for Prince Edward is that his beloved dad, Prince Philip, promised him that he’d inherit the title shortly before he passed,” the source claims. “It’s what Prince Philip wanted, but now that he’s no longer around to have a say or step in, Prince Charles is taking it upon himself to potentially deny him of the privilege.”

James Gray/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

The source adds, “To say that Prince Edward is appalled is an understatement,” before claiming that Edward “feels frozen out by Charles.”

A rep for Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The Earl of Wessex is one of the more low-key members of the Royal Family.

Royal biographer Matthew Dennison wrote in his book The Queen, that Edward is his mother’s favorite child, not Prince Andrew as it was once believed.

“Prince Edward, seemingly a bit wet and a tad irritating to the rest of us, was always his parents’ [favorite],” the author wrote. “That became apparent in 1987 when Edward, aged 22, opted out of the Royal Marines when he was just a third of the way through his 12-month basic training course.”

He continued, “To the surprise of some, Prince Philip [Captain-General of the Royal Marines] did not come down on his son like a ton of bricks. He accepted that the Marines wasn’t right for Edward and to this day, Edward is grateful for that.”

Edward married Sophie, 56, in 1999, and the two welcomed daughter Louise in 2003 and son James in 2007.