Making amends. Sierra Gates and Karlie Redd hit a rough patch on the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and Sierra wants nothing more than to get her friend back. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, the 31-year-old said she regrets the fight she started with Karlie.

“The fight that we got into that, you know, [the one] I kind of initiated, I wish I could take that back because it just really put like a real bad damper in our friendship,” the VH1 star said. “I miss my friend. I want my old friendship back.”

As fans know, in season 9 of LHHATL, Sierra was upset with Karlie after the 47-year-old failed to show up to court to testify on Sierra’s behalf regarding an alleged altercation with a woman who has a child with Sierra’s husband, Shooter. At her post-court party, the Glam Shop CEO approached the Saints & Sinners actress and they got into a physical altercation.

@ sierra_glamshop_ @iamkarlieredd / Instagram

“It feels like it sometimes it’s like a little weird for [Karlie] because, you know, I was the one that was kind of the aggressor at the time,” Sierra explained. “So I feel like it’s kind of weird for her, but for me, you know, I’m just ready to get [our friendship] back. I’m just going to give her all the time that she needs and I’m just going to be patient.”

The ladies have reunited on the six-episode special VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition and so far things seem to be cordial. The reunion features cast members from Love & Hip Hop: New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami and shows them coming together to celebrate Black joy and discuss important social issues. Sierra says she felt it was important to join the cast to show fans that the stars from different cities can get along.

“Love & Hip Hop never came together as a family … the viewers always try to separate us,” the LHHATL star explained. “So I feel like this just gave a time to show that we can be as one. I feel like that’s why it’s important, so [fans] don’t keep trying to put us in our own little worlds.”

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on VH1.