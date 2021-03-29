Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s Los Angeles house was reportedly broken into while the couple was at home.

The 24-year-old “Havana” songstress and 22-year-old Canadian crooner were inside the house when the intruders broke through a window, TMZ reported on Sunday, March 28. Law enforcement sources told the publication that the suspects fled when they realized that Shawn and Camila were present during the incident. On their way out, TMZ also reported that the home invaders stole the keys to the “In My Blood” musician’s Mercedes G-Wagon and drove off.

Insiders added that the police were called and they are “still investigating,” but no arrests have been made. Shawn and Camila, for their part, have yet to publicly speak about the incident.

The couple — who went public with their relationship in July 2019 — have been quarantining together for nearly a year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They’ve been splitting their time in both Miami, with Camila’s family, and in Los Angeles. Despite split rumors in August 2020, the pair is still going strong.

“I mean to be completely honest, it was my first time spending time with my girlfriend and her family in their house in Miami,” Shawn admitted during an October 2020 interview with Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery. “I was there for like three months so I got really, like, I was doing laundry, well I was barely doing laundry. I was trying to do laundry. I was learning how to cook. It was nice man, it was really nice.”

He continued, “We watched all the Harry Potter [movies] probably three times, Stranger Things three times. It was a very necessary moment in my life I think. So it was really lovely for that reason.”

Ahead of his December 2020 Wonder album release, Shawn also got real while chatting with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about writing and recording an album while living with his girlfriend and her family during a global pandemic.

“I went to Miami and I was living with Camila and her parents and her sister and I was in panic for the first week being like there’s no way I’m going to make an album,” the “Monster” singer recalled. “And then when I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry. I know it sounds really kind of silly but when you’ve been touring the world since you’re 15 years old, like, I don’t remember the last time I smelled laundry. It’s a nice smell. It’s a really calming smell. It feels like growing up.”