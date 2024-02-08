Amid her grueling battle with stage IV breast cancer, Shannen Doherty is finally feeling some hope. In the January 29 episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast, the 52-year-old revealed that she had been undergoing a new treatment. At first, it didn’t appear to be working, but after the sixth or seventh dose, she said, the infusion began breaking down the blood-brain barrier — meaning that the medication was able to permeate the protective membrane around her brain to attack the cancer that spread there in 2023. “Everybody wanted me to switch [treatments], and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see,’” she shared, adding, “For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going.’”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, she announced she was in remission in 2017. But three years later the cancer returned — and had spread to her bones and brain. Last year, just as she was preparing to have surgery to remove a tumor in her brain, Shannen learned that her husband of more than 10 years, Kurt Iswarienko, was having an affair. After such dark times, her breakthrough feels heaven-sent. “That [the medication] is actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break,’” the actress shared. “Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they’re right in front of your face.”