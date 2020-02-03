The Big Game! See All the Celebrities Who Stepped Out for Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Ready for some football? Celebrities flocked to Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV on February 2. The Kansas City Chiefs competed against the San Francisco 49ers, but it was hard to keep your eyes off the stands, which were filled with A-listers. From Alex Rodriguez to Bachelor Peter Weber, the stars showed up and out for the big game.

Although the day was centered around football, fans were excited about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira taking the stage for the halftime show. The two Latina babes have been working hard to get ready for their performances, which will be watched by millions of viewers. Life & Style exclusively spoke with the “Hips Don’t Lie” artist’s personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, about how she’s keeping her body in shape.

“You know, every day is different. For instance, today she has a really long day of dance rehearsals. She started the day with a short strength workout because that’s all she could fit in, and she’s going to be really active all throughout the day so we don’t want her to be too tired,” Anna, the founder of The AKT, explained in January, ahead of Shakira’s much-anticipated performance.

Basically, it’s all about changing it up, and the 42-year-old does a little bit of everything. “Yesterday, we did a longer strength workout — pure strength — because she also had dance rehearsals, but it was later in the day, so we had more time,” Anna noted. “The day before, we did a dance interval workout that we really got the full hour and a half craziness in and she got the extra cardio that she needed to focus on the music production.”

Courtesy of Anna Kaiser

While it seems like the “Waka Waka” singer would be going hard ahead of the big game, Anna said that’s not exactly the case. The duo trains together “six days a week” and Shakira gets to rest on Sundays. “It’s not really just a short-term, like, let’s buckle down and get you ready for this event, it’s an everyday commitment,” she said. “It’s important that whether you have 15 minutes … you do something. You do something physical on all of the days that you’ve committed to.” It’s definitely paid off!

