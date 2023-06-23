Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, were two of the passengers aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible when the vessel embarked on a journey to the Titanic wreckage on the Atlantic Ocean floor on June 18, and never returned. Four days later, the U.S. Coast Guard declared all five passengers dead after finding that the vessel had imploded underwater. Shahzada and Suleman’s surviving family include Shahzada’s sister, Suleman’s sister, and Shahzada’s wife. Keep reading to learn more about the Dawoods.

Who Is Shahzada Dawood’s Wife, Christine?

Shahzada, who worked as the vice chairman of Engro Corp., was married to Christine Dawood, according to multiple reports. Her LinkedIn shows that she is an “organizational psychologist” and “executive coach,” as well as a writer and entrepreneur.

Christine revealed in a 2019 blog post on her coaching business’s website, Next Stop Now, that she and Shahzada had once experienced a terrifying flight through a storm, during which the plane “plunged” multiple times.

“I’ve read many times that people start to pray in such situations or that their life flashes by like a movie. My husband told me later that he was thinking of all the opportunities he’d missed and how much he still wanted to teach our children,” Christine wrote.

The experience inspired Christine to make serious changes to her personal habits, as well as a career shift from engineering to psychology and coaching.

Shahzada Dawood Kids: Son Suleman and Daughter Alina

Shahzada and Christine shared two children together, a son named Suleman and a daughter named Alina. Suleman was a student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, where he studied business.

Shahzada and Suleman’s obituary, shared by King Charles III’s British Asian Trust, of which Shahzada was a longtime supporter, revealed that the father-son pair had a “close friendship” and a “shared passion for adventure and exploration.”

Courtesy of Engro Corporation

“The relationship between Shahzada and Suleman was a joy to behold; they were each other’s greatest supporters and cherished a shared passion for adventure and exploration of all the world had to offer them,” the obituary read, per Today. “This unwavering curiosity built the foundation for a close friendship between the two and inspired those around them to develop a similar passion for learning.”

The obituary continued on to say that Suleman planned to work with his father at Engro after his graduation. He had worked as an intern at the company during the summer.

“Suleman is remembered fondly by Engro colleagues as a tall young man walking around with his beloved Rubik’s cube and a smile on his face,” the trust shared. “He loved science fiction literature and volleyball, but his greatest quality was the humility he espoused which was a true reflection of his parents’ upbringing.”

In addition to Suleman, Shahzada and Christine shared an older daughter named Alina Dawood. Multiple reports state that Alina and Suleman were both raised in Karachi, Pakistan, as well as London.

Who Is Shahzada Dawood’s Sister And Suleman’s Aunt, Azmeh Dawood?

Shahzada is also survived by his older sister, Azmeh Dawood, who lives in Amsterdam with her husband Jonathan. Suleman’s aunt revealed in a June 22 interview with NBC News that Suleman “wasn’t very up for [the trip]” on the Titan and felt “terrified” to travel so deep underwater. However, Azmeh said that Suleman wanted to go for his father because it was Father’s Day weekend.

“I feel disbelief,” Azmeh said. “It’s an unreal situation. …”I feel like I’ve been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you’re counting down to,” she said. “I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them.”

Amzeh also revealed in her interview that she and Shahzada had been out of touch, as Shahzada disapproved of her use of medicinal cannabis for her primary progressive multiple sclerosis diagnosis. However, she was reminded of how much she loved her brother when she heard the news of his death.

“He was my baby brother,” she said. “I held him up when he was born.”