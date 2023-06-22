Hamish Harding, one of the five passengers who died while onboard the ill-fated OceanGate Expeditions’ vessel, the Titan, is survived by his tight-knit family.

Who Is Hamish Harding’s Wife?

The British businessman was married to wife Linda Harding, according to multiple outlets.

How Many Kids Did Hamish Harding Share With His Wife?

Hamish and Linda shared two sons together, Rory and Giles, and Linda shares a daughter named Lauren and a son named Brian from a previous relationship, per several outlets.

The pilot has also shared photos with his children via social media. In July 2021, Harding uploaded a photo of him and his son Giles in the cockpit of an airplane, which he captioned, “#TBT to fun times.”

Who Is Hamish Harding’s Stepson Brian Szasz?

The U.K. native’s stepson, Brian, made headlines after the Titan went missing on June 18 by sharing in a since-deleted Facebook post that he attended a Blink-182 concert despite his stepfather’s disappearance.

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times,” Szasz wrote in the now-deleted post on June 19, 2023.

The following day, rapper Cardi B weighed in on the situation by taking to her Instagram Stories to question Szasz’s actions.

“People are like, ‘What is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’” the “WAP” artist said in her video. “Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

She then added, “Isn’t it sad that you a whole f—king billionaire and nobody gives a f—k about you? That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Upon hearing about her statement, Szasz took to Twitter to blast the music artist.

“What a pos trashy celeb [sic]. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering,” he tweeted. “I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you, Cardi, get some class!”

Szasz followed up on his response in a separate post via his Instagram Stories to explain himself.

“Believe it or not, I have about $100 to my name,” he noted. “I can’t go out to the ocean. I have a legal situation keeping me here as well. I can’t get on a flight. I don’t have a passport. I was sitting here yesterday watching the news for two days straight. I go to a Blink-182 show because I have a ticket. It wasn’t like I was having super fun, it wasn’t like I was celebrating having a great time. I was just listening to some of my all-time favorite songs just nodding my head and just trying to get off the phone for maybe two hours or so and come right back into the drama. The submarine is stuck at the damn Titanic. There’s nothing I can do for the situation at all.”

Shortly after news broke of his stepfather’s untimely passing, Szasz shared a screenshot seemingly from a conversation from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who appeared to send a supportive message to Szasz during the difficult time.

“Praying for you and your family,” the “All the Small Things” rocker seemingly DMd Szasz, to which he replied, “Thank you. I will be at the SD show tonight.”

A rep for Barker did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.