Soaking in the sun! Seeking Sister Wife star Tosha Jones is embracing her curves!

The reality TV personality, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 12, to appreciate her “Covid” curves and announce that she will be wearing them “proudly.”

“You know, I do have the perfect summer body for me. It’s mine and I love it! I love my smile, my squishy bits, my cute curves, the parts that poke out more than they should and the dimples in my cheeks,” the Idaho native wrote alongside a carousel of photos of her in a green bikini top.

Emphasizing that she’s “happy” with her weight, she added, “I could always be fitter but I never sacrifice my mental space for what-ifs or could have beens. And I will always wear what makes me happy at the beach even if that means blinding you all with my white winter belly with three coats of sunscreen on it.”

Followers were happy to see the real estate agent comfortable in her skin as one fan penned, “You are so beautiful!!! I love your outlook.” Another wrote, “Your smile is definitely one of the nicest I’ve ever seen, and very genuine. Great attitude as well.”

Tosha made her debut back in season 2 of Seeking Sister Wife alongside her husband, Sidian Jones. At the time, Tosha was Sidian’s second wife. However, after Sidian’s first wife left, Tosha assumed the first wife role, and the couple began looking for a second wife to add to their plural family.

When justifying her lifestyle to her mother, Tosha explained that she and Sidian would consider them “modern polygamists.”

“We call ourselves, like, ‘modern polygamists’ because we don’t have the old, religious backing,” she said in a March 2021 episode. When asked why they add a label, Tosha added, “It’s just easier when you’re trying to find somebody. Defining it is, like, here’s how we practice, because they know the expectations of, like, how sex might work.”

While finding a new partner proved harder than expected, the TLC couple are set to return for season 4 as they court their next potential sister wife, a woman named Arielle from the Philippines.

Scroll below to see the Seeking Sister Wife star embracing her curves in a bikini!