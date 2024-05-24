The forecast for May 29 – June 1.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

It’s a sociable, easygoing week. Go ahead and mix friends you usually keep separate — you might be surprised by how well it goes! Treat yourself on the 31st. LUCKY NUMBER: 5.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

It’s important that you feel in control of what’s happening, especially where family life is concerned. You are at your most effective on the 30th, so take charge wherever you see fit! LUCKY NUMBER: 7.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Want to remind someone who’s boss? You have no qualms about putting them in their place this week. The 27th is the time to try to convince an unsure pal to go along with your plan. LUCKY NUMBER: 12.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You work better on your own this week, especially when it comes to financial matters. Show your loyalty but be cautious — it’s easy to get sucked into drama! LUCKY NUMBER: 4.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Domestic pressures are gathering momentum and if you can’t settle them amicably early on, there will be a price to pay. Try something new — it may help you meet an influential force! LUCKY NUMBER: 1.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Do your best this week to let a certain someone know you care — but be mindful of not overstepping your bounds on the 26th. Enjoy a sense of security and peacefulness at week’s end. LUCKY NUMBER: 11.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

It’s a busy week and you enjoy feeling that you’re making progress. Remember that a little tact

works wonders with certain people. By the end of the week, you’ll find a renewed enthusiasm for an old hobby. LUCKY NUMBER: 6.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re eager to do your part in the workplace, but make sure the right people are noticing your efforts. Put your intuition to good use: Do you know of any mysteries that need solving? LUCKY NUMBER: 3.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re feeling extra sensitive this week, so keep a distance from anyone who threatens your safe space. Need to explain your point of view? Do so on the 28th, when you’re sure to be at your most eloquent. LUCKY NUMBER: 9.

Pisces: February 19 – March 2

Optimism gives you a huge boost at the start of the week, inspiring you to do things you might normally avoid. Confidence is overflowing on the 1st. Go ahead and take that risk — it will definitely pay off! LUCKY NUMBER: 2.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Once again you’re eager to be in the spotlight, provided it’s for the right reasons. The end of the week is ideal for addressing a stressful situation. LUCKY NUMBER: 10.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Enjoy a laid-back atmosphere with a partner as the week begins, but don’t get too relaxed. Hard work has your name on it by the 29th. Ignore the urge to splurge at week’s end. LUCKY NUMBER: 8.