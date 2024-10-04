Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson shot to stardom after being crowned the first American Idol — but before auditioning for the show, the “Miss Independent” singer was forced to sleep in her car.

“I moved from Texas to L.A. with a random stranger,” Kelly recalls. “She just needed a roommate. I was like, ‘I’ll do it!’”

But the arrangement didn’t last long, because the place where they were living caught on fire!

“[So] then I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called American Idol so it all worked out.”

It definitely did — after she won the singing competition in 2002, the cash started rolling in, thanks to hits like “Since U Been Gone,” a gig as a coach on The Voice and her own talk show.

“You’ve really got to want your dream,” Kelly, 42, says. “The universe makes you really want it.”