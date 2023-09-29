Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re ready for a good time, and with love taking center stage, you’ll want to look your best. Single or attached, passion comes into play this week. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Finding the balance between what you want and what others want from you isn’t always easy. With a little negotiating, however, you can ride the wave. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A situation that’s been lingering in the background has got to change. You may need to be patient, though, and give the results a chance to unfold. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

This week’s a great time to get professional goals underway. Of course, hard work will be needed, but with more support fromloved ones, you’re ready to roll. Get in touch with an old friend. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The urge to transform yourself is hard to resist! Healthy changes boost your energy, and you should actually enjoy shaping up. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

If you’ve been spinning your wheels, know that life could be a lot more exciting if you make it that way. Consider adding some spice to your social calendar. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With a relentless to-do list in front of you, you may find your halo of hard work begins to slip, tempting you to slow down. This is no time to sit and watch the world go by though. Your input is very much needed. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With more energy at your disposal and a boost to your self-esteem, you’re ready for your next project. Pick a subject close to your heart! LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Career and home are both highlighted. If you can streamline your thinking and get yourself organized, success will be yours. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You may be feeling more sensitive this week, but instead of indulging in conflict when people push your buttons, you’ll want to focus on harmony. This is especially true where family members are concerned. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There’s no shortage of tasks to be done this week. To avoid burn out, break chores into smaller jobs and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Take a trip down memory lane with a family member you haven’t seen in a long time. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

This is your time of year! If you want to improve your health, revamp your image or add to your skills, be sure to set the ball rolling. A fantastic work opportunity presents itself — don’t be afraid to take it on. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

