The forecast for November 26 through December 2

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

It’s definitely a week for discussions, provided that what you say is clear, with no room for misunderstandings. You’ll be glad you did it. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Family matters are high on this week’s agenda, but you won’t make much progress if you allow fear to rule your thinking. Try not to get defensive when people are simply being honest. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s a blip in a special relationship at the start of the week, but don’t hit the panic button just yet — it may be a temporary setback. Later, make time to talk about what’s happened. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Keeping track of details and making sure everything is running smoothly may not sound like much fun, but it brings you great satisfaction this week. It also means you’re ahead of the game. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Affectionate get-togethers bring you joy and also give you a mystery to solve. One partnership in particular enters a highly significant phase. Who knows where it could lead? LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It feels as though history is repeating itself, when once again you’re torn between doing something radical and sticking with what feels safe. Follow your gut. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Spend time with a close friend. It will do you both good to tune in to each other’s feelings, and it will set the tone for a week filled with optimism. Tackle a new proj- ect at the office. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You’re close to reaching a goal you have been working toward. Reflect on all your progress and treat yourself to some relaxation. You need to be well-rested for the next phase. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re riding on the crest of a wave early this week, but then you have to weather a domestic storm. Try not to let the actions of others throw you off-course. LUCKY NUMBER : 10

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If you have lots to say, be careful with your delivery. The emotions of others are running higher than they let on. Now is a good time for indulgence, so enjoy little luxuries. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re feeling lost at the start of the week, but there’s no reason for doubts. Things eventually look clearer, so avoid making big decisions right now. Reach out to a family member who may need some support. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

An old problem resurfaces, leaving you feeling pressured. Keep your chin up and don’t worry — relief comes before the weekend. A romance seems to be brewing at the office. LUCKY NUMBER: 12