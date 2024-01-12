The forecast for January 14 through January 20

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Even if business isn’t booming, you can still make things happen. Set your priorities and conquer one task at a time. Start researching and planning. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If a romance is concerning you, take the initiative and make changes. The current vibe is positive — nothing is impossible. After all, you’re irresistibly charming! LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Love and money both head your way now, but you’ll need to keep your goals in sight. Leave casual relationships for someone else. You need a commitment. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Time management is crucial as work and love compete for your attention. On the job, you may be indispensable, but don’t take your position for granted. For love, get ready — Cupid may soon come knocking on your door! LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Looking for romance? It could be right under your nose! But you have to be open-minded to invite love into your life. Don’t feel guilty if you need to do some indulgent spending. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Gemini: May 21 – June 21 You’re naturally proactive, but sometimes it’s best to go with the flow and enjoy the ride. The simple things in life can mean the most now. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Now is an opportunity for positive change. In love, sharing heartfelt revelations builds a special bond. Single? Search for someone you connect with emotionally, both physically and spiritually. Take on a new project at work. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Leo: July 23 – August 22

If there’s trouble in paradise between you and a significant other, don’t worry — put in the hard work, be honest, and everything will work out. And if you’re in need of a bank account boost, it’s possible now, even if you don’t think it is. Try working with the people you trust! LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Remember, honesty is the best policy. If you need to get a point across to a close friend or family member, use past experience as a guide — and listen to your intuition! Your approach will build a stronger relationship. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Libra: September 23 – October 22

It’s all about you — so stop focusing on other people! Concentrate on making your own dreams a reality. When it comes to romance, don’t allow a trivial upset to ruin a good relationship. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s a lot on your plate right now, so don’t sweat the details. If there’s confusion in your love life, find a way to communicate — it takes two to tango! LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Don’t take on more than you can handle. If there are changes at work, don’t fret: A new development could be perfect for you. LUCKY NUMBER: 10