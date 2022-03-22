Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son Reign was accompanied by three celebrity attendees at his Sunday, March 20, baseball game, with dad Scott Disick, Travis Barker and Pete Davidson all in the stands.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

News of their attendance broke when an anonymous fan sent photos of herself and another girl with the celebs taken in front of a school ground to gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi. Pete, 28, Travis, 46, and Scott, 38, were all wearing comfortable clothing and sunglasses in the snaps taken by the fan.

In addition to 7-year-old Reign, Kourtney, 42, shares daughter Penelope and son Mason with Scott. Despite the end of their nine-year romance, it seems the pair have learned to coparent effectively.

“It’s not the easiest thing for us, but the fact that we’ve tried, and we’ve made things work makes life that much better,” Scott said in a Poosh interview with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

While the two have figured out coparenting, Scott’s relationship with Kourtney’s fiancé Travis has had a rocky start.

Their private turmoil became public when Younes Bendjima, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, leaked an alleged Instagram DM that showed Scott shading their ex’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with Travis.

“He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids. So, communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet,” an insider told In Touch in November 2021, adding that Kourt’s engagement still “stings” Scott.

At the game, Pete was there without his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, who was in Miami for the launch of the Skims Swim pop-up shop. He spent his weekend by Scott’s side. Scott shared a video from the night before with the caption “Boyz night was wild,” showing everyone asleep except Pete.