A cool bunch! Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin jetted off with his three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — after vacationing together in Miami.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the model, 19, have been packing on the PDA in sunny Florida for almost two weeks. On February 21, they were spotted leaving their Miami hotel with Scott’s three children, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The group later boarded a private plane, most likely back to their home state of California.

Scott and Amelia were photographed on February 12 holding hands while walking on the beach in Miami. They then celebrated Valentine’s Day cozied up with a large carryout order from Papi Steak.

However, the couple also spent time with the Flip It Like Disick star’s little ones. The whole crew went out to lunch on February 19 with former Kardashian-Jenner bestie Larsa Pippen.

Needless to say, Scott and Amelia have really heated up over the past few months. The pair were first romantically linked in October when they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together.

Luckily, the KUWTK family seems to approve of Scott’s romance with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills teen. “The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

As for Kourtney, 41, she also has a hot new love in her life. The Poosh founder recently took her romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker public last month.

“The chemistry between them was there so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider told Life & Style in January. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. Travis always found Kourtney super sexy so he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her and for Kourtney, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years … There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Scott seems to be fully enjoying his time with Amelia. Keep scrolling to see photos of them leaving Miami with Mason, Penelope and Reign!