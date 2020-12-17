Heating up? Scott Disick flirted with rumored girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin after she shared a steamy photo on Wednesday, December 16.

“Almost 2021 lookin’ like,” the model, 19, captioned a snapshot that showed her standing outside in full glam with her long brown hair worn in waves.

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

“8 to a 12 real quick,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, commented to which Amelia responded, “5 to 20.”

Scott and Amelia first sparked romance rumors in October when the pair made multiple outings with friends. The dad of three and reality teen run in the same social circles, and Amelia’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, is close pals with Kris Jenner.

The two continued to fuel rumors and even had a PDA packed outing at a beach in Santa Barbara in November. For Thanksgiving, Amelia said she was “thankful” for Scott while sharing a sweet selfie.

Needless to say, fans lost it over their flirty inside joke, especially considering the Flip It Like Disick star recently professed his love for ex Kourtney Kardashian on December 15.

“Thank you, [Kourtney Kardashian], for being the best baby maker in town,” Scott wrote about the Poosh founder, 41. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with. I love [you] and our family more than anything in the world.” The coparents share three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

An insider told Life & Style Scott and Kourtney’s “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” but they are “focused on coparenting” at the moment.

“It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still,” explained the insider.

As for Amelia, her last relationship was with Mercer Wiederhorn. They haven’t publicly confirmed their split, but the last time the model spoke about him was in August during an appearance on “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast.

“I was just like, him, like, that’s The One. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy,” she said about the first time they met. “His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

It looks like Scott and Amelia will keep fans guessing!