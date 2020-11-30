This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Do you want to add a punch of sour to your Happy Hour? If so, get ready to zap your tastebuds with our CBD Sea Breeze!

Made with only four easy-to-find ingredients, this Sea Breeze rendition is an awesome & astringent cocktail perfect for beginner bartenders. As a bonus, since the Sea Breeze has such a sharp flavor, you can easily sneak our citrus-flavored CBD oil into the mix.

Like our CBD Screwdriver and CBD Madras, the CBD Sea Breeze is one tart treat everyone should add to their brunch list.

CBD Sea Breeze Cocktail Recipe

[IMAGE01 GOES HERE]

There’s no need to splurge on a high-end vodka for a Sea Breeze. While this liquor certainly adds a “kick” in terms of effects, its flavors won’t shine through.

That being said, many Sea Breeze variations call for flavored vodkas. If you’d like to add nuance to this CBD cocktail, we suggest looking into a lemon or lime vodka that can stand up to the other juices. However, if you’re thirsty for an experimental Sea Breeze, then we recommend trying a crisp green apple vodka infusion.

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

3 oz cranberry juice

2 oz grapefruit juice

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Grapefruit slice

Directions

Add ice to a highball glass

Pour vodka, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, and Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with a grapefruit slice

Although it’s not necessary, many bartenders like to add the grapefruit juice after you pour the vodka and cranberry juice. This simple trick creates a brilliant contrast between the ruby red bottom and the light pink top. Be sure to keep this tip in mind if you want to impress your friends!

On the other hand, some people prefer to shake their Sea Breeze before serving. Not only will shaking ensure all liquids are well incorporated, it will also add dilution and aeration to your CBD cocktail. Just be sure to strain your Sea Breeze into an ice-filled highball glass to keep unpleasant ice shards out of your drink.

Not A Fan Of Sour Snacks? Grab Our CBD Gummies Packs!

If you’re someone who can’t stand sour flavors, then you might prefer taking your CBD in a gummy. Luckily for you, Tribe CBD now offers sweet & discreet CBD Relaxation Gummies. Our all-natural gummies have a delicious raspberry flavor with zero artificial chemicals or sugar. Plus, our edibles are incredibly easy to dose at 10 mg of CBD per gummy.

Please find out more about our CBD Relaxation Gummies on here.