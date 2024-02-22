It seems Russell Crowe is the marrying kind. During a recent romantic trip to Italy, the New Zealand native’s girlfriend of four years, Britney Theriot, was spotted with a ginormous new sparkler on that finger. Now, a source exclusively tells In Touch the 59-year-old has popped the question!

“They’ve been practically inseparable since they started dating,” says the insider of the Gladiator star and the realtor, 32. “They’ve been planning to wed for a while. Russell’s not a man of grand gestures, but he made it official by giving Britney a ring.” The insider adds that the dad of two, who split from Danielle Spencer in 2012, has changed for the better since meeting Britney.

“He used to walk around with a chip on his shoulder, but friends have noticed he’s mellowed out,” says the insider. As for the nuptials, they’re in no hurry: “There’s no word of a wedding date yet, but Britney’s been wearing her engagement ring with pride.”