Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers continued their heated exchange when the Jets quarterback clapped back after Kimmel’s scathing opening monologue during the Monday, January 8, episode of ​Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“I don’t give a s–t what he says about me,” Rodgers, 40, said during a Tuesday, January 9, appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“It’s been an interesting week for sure,” Rodgers ​added. “Fast-forward to this last week and I said…and I’m quoting myself here, ‘A lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that [list] doesn’t come out.’ End quote. That’s what I said.”

“I’m glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don’t think he’s the P-word,” Rodgers continued. “As long as he understands what I actually said, that I’m not accusing him of being on a list, I’m all for moving forward.”

It didn’t take long for Rodgers’ comments on January 2, to make their way to Kimmel, 56. When the late night host heard the remarks, he responded to Rodgers’ claims on social media the same day.

Chance Yeh / Getty Images

“Dear A–hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Kimmel brought Rodgers’ comments up once again in the opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, January 8.

“Either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein’s list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn’t actually believe that, he just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated,” Kimmel said to the audience.

He continued, “We learned during COVID, somehow, he knows more about science than scientists. A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body, is an expert in the field of immunology. He put on a magic helmet, and that G made him a genius. Aaron got two As on his report card, they were both in the word ‘Aaron,’ OK? Can you imagine that this hamster-brained man thinks he knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts?”