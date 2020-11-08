Honoring those we’ve lost. Queen Elizabeth and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) attended the Remembrance Sunday services in London alongside Prince Charles and Prince William on Sunday, November 8.

In photos obtained by In Touch, both the Queen, 94, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, could be seen wearing all-black dresses and hats, along with several poppy pins on their lapels. The flower is a symbol of those who have given their lives in battle, as the flowers grew on battlefields after World War One ended in 1918.

Prince Charles, 71, and his son, 38, were spotted joining the ceremony with their fellow servicemen, donned in military uniforms and marching with the others. The annual event was closed to the public this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and the royal family adhered to social distancing protocols while attending.

With Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, starting a new life in Montecito, California, William and Kate have seemingly taken center stage within the royal family once again. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t approve of “the way” Harry, 36, went about stepping down from his royal title back in January.

“The Cambridges believe it’s down to the Sussexes to make an effort with the British people and spend more time in Harry’s home country,” an insider told In Touch in July, noting that despite “what’s happened,” they won’t be “exiling” Harry and Meghan, 39, from the family.

Lately, William and Kate are prioritizing family time and “cherishing every moment” with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While the family of five are in their own “magical, private world,” the royals feel “fortunate” to be able to give their kids a normal upbringing.

“They’re the heirs to the throne, but Kate and William try to keep everything at home as normal as possible,” an insider revealed to Closer Weekly in October, adding that George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, love participating in typical fun activities like “romp around outdoors and come home covered in mud, bicker with their siblings and practice the latest dance crazes.”

The longtime couple, who married in April 2011, are actually pretty normal parents. “Kate and William take turns helping the kids do their homework and entertaining them before bedtime,” the source told the outlet.

