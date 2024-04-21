Royal Butler on How Family Will Mark Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday

Former royal butler Grant Harrold shared how he believed the royal family would celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth’s birthday this year.

“They won’t publicly do anything,” Grant revealed, according to People in an article published on Sunday, April 21. “Privately, I have no doubt they’ll raise a toast to her in the evening. I’m sure the day will very much be spent reflecting on the late Queen.”

Grant, who served on staff for King Charles III and Queen Camilla from 2004 to 2011, continued, “I can almost guarantee that if you were to go to Windsor Castle that day, it’s very likely there’ll be some flowers on the tomb that have been sent by the family members. Sometimes on royal anniversaries, flowers are sent to royal graves. It’s very possible there will be flowers on the tombstone.”

This marks the second year the royal family will celebrate without Elizabeth, who died on September 8, 2022. She would have turned 98.

Grant’s job duties mostly served Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, at their country Highgrove House in The Cotswolds. However, his bio on The Royal Butler also shows that he worked with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton at points during his career, as well as Queen Elizabeth and her husband, the late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

In the early hours of the day, Charles and Camilla were spotted leaving a church service together at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The king’s outing to church marks a string of more frequent public appearances after Buckingham Palace revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer on February 5 after undergoing treatment for a benign prostate issue.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement from palace officials read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

While royal reps didn’t specify the type of cancer Charles had been diagnosed with, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer and was given two years to live. The insider added that the diagnosis was an “open secret among royal staff members.”

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” a second source added. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”