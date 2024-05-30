Rory McIlory was linked to CBS sports reporter Amanda Balionis amid his divorce from Erica Stoll. However, the two are reportedly not dating, according to Us Weekly.

Fans started buzzing about the chemistry between Rory, 35, and Amanda, 38, after she interviewed him following his win at the Wells Fargo Championship on May 12. “[They] only added fuel to the fire [of dating rumors] when they got flirty during a recent interview,” a source exclusively told In Touch.

Just two days after the tournament and aforementioned interview, news broke that Rory had filed for divorce from Erica, 36, after seven years of marriage. He filed the paperwork in Florida on May 13, just weeks after fans noticed that he didn’t acknowledge his and Erica’s seventh wedding anniversary on April 22. Clips of the interview with Amanda resurfaced and went viral following news that the professional athlete was ending his marriage.

“Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed,” a rep for the golfer told the Irish Star on May 14. “They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.”

The estranged couple share a 3-year-old daughter named Poppy. “[Rory] was a hard person to be married to,” an insider admits. “Erica was lonely in the marriage and she eventually reached a breaking point.”

Meanwhile, Amanda is married to tech executive Bryn Renner, but has noticeably not been wearing her wedding ring in recent weeks. She also changed her X username from Balionis Renner to Balionis. However, the journalist has not commented on the status of her relationship and she and Rory have not addressed rumors that they are dating.

Rory and Erica met in 2012 while he was in a relationship with Caroline Wozniacki. Erica had been working for the PGA at the time and was tasked with waking up Rory, who had overslept, for his tee time at the Ryder Cup. Rory and Caroline, 33, went on to get engaged at the end of 2013, but split just months later in May 2014. He began dating Erica that fall.

Getty

“The thing I love about it is that we were friends before anything romantic happened,” Rory explained in a 2017 interview with the Irish Independent. “We met when she was working for the PGA of America and renting a condo in Palm Beach and I found it refreshing being with someone who was living a normal life rather than, ‘Oh! My jet is 30 minutes late.’”