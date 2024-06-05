Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse may have just become first-time parents, but sources exclusively tell In Touch that the pair tied the knot “months ago.”

“The slow but steady transformation of Rob’s personality since he and Suki got together is complete,” an insider says of the couple. “The capper on that transformation has been for them to finally get serious about starting a family and spending the rest of their lives together. Official PR announcement or not, Rob and Suki are a married couple.”

The pair “don’t spend a night apart” as they raise their daughter together, whom they welcomed in March, and the Twilight actor, 38, refers to Suki, 32, “as his wife, constantly and regularly.”

Rob and Suki are known for their notoriously private relationship but were first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted getting cozy in a London theater. The couple didn’t make their red carpet debut till years later, marking the milestone at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt in December 2022.

“Whatever ceremony they had was incredibly small and private, and it happened earlier this year, as far as I can tell. For them as a family, wedding stuff is all in the rear view mirror,” the source explains. “They’re about being loving parents right now, and Rob has found his purpose in life. He’s in a great place compared to the rudderless ship he was nine or ten years ago.”

Rob and Suki aren’t in “any rush” to share more about their lives with fans but will “embrace that together” when the “time is right.” The source says Rob has become a “much more serious person” into his 30s and isn’t as “ambivalent anymore about his Hollywood career.”

“[He’s] determined to be a respected member of the community and, Batman notwithstanding, he’s interested in big, serious and ambitious projects that can play around the world,” the insider explained. “Likewise, Suki’s acting and music efforts saw real growth last year. Plus they both wanted kids and wanted to be married when they raised them. It sounds like a happy ending but it’s really just the beginning for these two, and they still have about a year to just chill and be parents before Rob is due back to make his next Batman film.”

After welcoming their daughter earlier this year, the pair are focused on “laying the foundation for a great life together” and on the “same page about pretty much everything, including making L.A. their permanent home base.”