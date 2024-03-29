Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson may be expecting baby No. 1 but are wedding bells in their future?

“They’ve definitely discussed getting married,” a source exclusively tells In Touch on Friday, March 29, adding, “But there’s no pressure to rush things.”

Rumors first ignited that the “Good Looking” songstress, 32, was expecting her first child with the Twilight alum, 37, after she was spotted last November wearing a white crop top and what appeared to be a growing baby bump under the casual tee.

Weeks later, Suki confirmed speculation she was pregnant while performing on stage at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” the “Melrose Meltdown” singer joked to the audience on November 19, 2023, pointing toward her baby bump. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

After the show, Suki shared several photos from the performance, along with a selfie with Georgia May Jagger that highlighted her pregnant stomach.

Robert and Suki were first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted getting cozy in a London theater. Rob — known to be extremely private with his relationships — played coy about the relationship when he was asked about it in an interview a year later.

“Do I have to [talk about her]? If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” the Batman alum told The Sunday Times in April 2019. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better.”

Robert and Suki wouldn’t make their couple debut until years later, hitting their first red carpet together at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt in December 2022.

Suki later shared rare insight into her romance with the U.K. native with The Sunday Times in February 2023, telling the outlet she finds him “hilarious.”

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she said at the time,” she gushed. “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.”

The England native also admitted that she took a “bout of celibacy” before meeting Robert, which she called “brilliant.”

“It’s just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement,” she told host Gillian Sagansky on the October 4, 2023, episode of “Driven Minds: A Type 7” podcast. “It turned out to be great. I got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself — then I ended up meeting my boyfriend.”