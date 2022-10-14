Family man. Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane was the father to a son and daughter with his ex-wife, Rhona Gemmell. Keep reading to find out everything we know about his family after his heartbreaking death.

How Many Kids Did Robbie Coltrane Have?

Robbie and Rhona shared two kids together. The former couple welcomed their first child, son Spencer, in 1992. They later welcomed their daughter, Alice, in 1998.

The Scotland native revealed that his kids found his iconic roles, especially in the Harry Potter franchise, to be very impressive. “My kids love it. I thought I was the coolest dad in the world when I got to be in a Bond film, but Harry Potter, too?” he said. “Well, I think I qualify for a medal for exceptional parenting or something, don’t you?”

How Long Were Robbie Coltrane and Rhona Gemmell Together?

The James Bond actor and Rhona welcomed both of their children before they tied the knot on December 11, 1999. The former couple divorced in 2003.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Did Robbie Coltrane Have Siblings?

Robbie was the only son of Jean Ross Howie and Ian Baxter McMillan, though he had an older sister named Annie and a younger sister named Jane.

When Did Robbie Coltrane Die?

The actor behind the beloved Harry Potter character Hagrid died at the age of 72 on October 14, his rep confirmed to In Touch.

“He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell,” the rep said in the statement.

How Did Robbie Coltrane Feel About the ‘Harry Potter’ Films?

Robbie participated in HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special in January 2022, which saw him reunite with former castmates including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton.

During a confessional, the late actor spoke about his character and his experience on the set of the hit movies.

“Hagrid was always a good guy,” he said at the time. “And the way he looked after Harry, and he was the guy who told him he was a wizard at the start. So, it was a lovely part to play for that reason. And we had a lot of fun with it, you know.”

Robbie also noted that spending time with the entire cast felt like “a family reunion.”

“You’ve got to remember, when they started, they were about eight,” he said, referring to how young Daniel, Emma, Rupert and the other stars were at the time when they were all cast in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. “Now, they’re big grown ups with their own lives,” he added.