Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for portraying Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise, died on Friday, October 14, his agency, WME, confirmed to In Touch. He was 72 years old. Though Coltrane is most recognizable as the beloved character in the Harry Potter films, he’s had an impressive career throughout the decades, and his net worth at the time of his death proves it. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robbie Coltrane’s net worth.

What Is Robbie Coltrane’s Net Worth?

The actor’s net worth at the time of his death is around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jonathan Short/AP/Shutterstock

Robbie Coltrane Played Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

While Coltrane has had a lengthy career in the entertainment industry, he gained notoriety in the eyes of a younger generation when he brought the beloved character of Hagrid to life in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s popular book series, in 2001.

He went on to portray Hagrid for all eight of the franchise’s films: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Pt. 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Pt. 2 (2011).

“I just think it’s the end of an era. It’s 10 years of my life and my children have grown up during it, of course,” the actor shared in a confessional during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO in 2021. “My children’s generation will show them to their children so you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes.”

Robbie Coltrane Was Also a Prolific Television Actor

While Coltrane was a movie star in his own right, he also appeared on numerous television series, including A Kick Up the Eighties (1984), Alfresco (1993-1994), The Young Ones (1982-1984), Tutti Frutti (1987), Saturday Night Live (1985-1988), Cracker (1993-2006), Murderland (2009), The Comic Strip Presents (1982-2012), National Treasure (2016) and Urban Myths (2019-2020).

Robbie Coltrane Was an Author and Comedian

In addition to his impressive career in the entertainment industry, Coltrane was also a comedian and author, having penned Coltrane’s Planes and Automobiles, Coltrane in a Cadillac and B-Road Britain.