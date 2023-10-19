Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Priscilla Presley and late grandfather Elvis Presley, is expecting her second child with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, In Touch can exclusively report.

“Baby No. 2 is on the way,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. At this time, it’s unclear if the couple are using a surrogate as they did with their first child or if Riley is pregnant this time around.

The Terminal List star, 34, opened up about their daughter’s birth as well as her name in the September issue of Vanity Fair.

“I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people. I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff,” Riley, who was battling Lyme disease, told the outlet about why she chose to use a surrogate for their daughter Tupelo, who was born in August 2022.

“She’s literally like someone shrunk my husband, and that’s our baby,” Riley continued. “This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right. I don’t think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be.”

Riley’s daughter is named after her legendary late great-grandfather’s Mississippi hometown. Tupelo’s middle name, Storm, comes from the actress’ late brother Bejamin Storm Keough, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

The baby news comes nine months after Riley’s mom, Lisa Marie Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54 due to a bowel obstruction.

Tupelo’s birth wasn’t revealed until Ben, 31, read a tribute from his wife at her mother’s January memorial at Elvis’ Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Ben read from Riley’s eulogy. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

Australia native Ben met Riley while he was working as a stuntman on Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. They began dating a year later after production returned to the country for reshoots. The couple announced their engagement in 2014 and tied the knot in February 2015.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star first opened up about her daughter during an April interview with Vogue, telling the outlet, “I have a half-Australian baby. ”

Riley revealed to the publication that while “It’s been a really crazy year. A lot has happened,” she was reveling in her role of being a mom. “It’s wonderful,” she said. “Every day is a new adventure, and it’s incredible. I feel really grateful to be able to have this experience.” She even recalled writing in a school project as a young girl, “I want to be a mom.”