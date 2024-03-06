In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no right or wrong way to do springtime fashion. Powdery pastel hues are a hit for Easter celebrations, while vibrant green ensembles are a must for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Classic styles like boho-inspired fashion finds are always a good choice too. With so many chic options to choose from, it can be a little overwhelming at times — but thankfully, you can take bits and pieces from each trend to make them your own.

Take the rich mom aesthetic, for instance. While the name sounds intimidating, rich mom style isn’t all about rocking luxurious labels with expensive price tags or even being a mother for that matter. The viral trend is all about pairing elevated and refined pieces together when you’re on the go. Channeling the rich mom aesthetic can be as simple as snagging a chic loungewear set for under $75 on Amazon.

Whether you’re relaxing around the house, running to a doctor’s appointment or hosting a game night at your house, you can incorporate the rich mom trend into your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

TOLENY Two-Piece Knit Set $51 Description You'll be the best-dressed mom on the drop-off line courtesy of this two-piece sweater set. Bold stitching down the middle adds a pop of sophistication, while the wide-leg bottoms are equally as refined.

Ekouaer Loungewear Set Final Sale: $43 $51 Description This set is so unique because it comes with three pieces that you can style together or separately. The best part about this set is that you can wear it to chill with your kiddies or dress it up with heels for a night out on the town with your gal pals.

PRETTYGARDEN Lounge Set $39 Description Toss frumpy old T-shirts and linty leggings aside. This two-piece set features elevated essentials, like a lightweight top with side slits and track pants with a wide-leg design.

LILLUSORY Two-Piece Lounge Set Final Sale: $40 $46 Description Haven't you heard? Minimalist fashion has taken a backseat this year. Thankfully, this two-piece set features chic black trimming that offers a contrast to this nude ensemble.

XIEERDUO Two-Piece Set $58 Description Slip on this cozy set when you're low on time. The exaggerated collar and half-zipper make this sweatshirt look so posh.

Ekouaer Ribbed Knit Two-Piece Set $43 Description Want to channel lady of leisure vibes? This ribbed knit two-piece set is ideal for when you're lounging around the house.

WIHOLL Two-Piece Set $44 Description Are you packing the family up for a trip this spring break? This cozy sweat is ideal for travel days. Along with buttery-soft fabric, the pants come equipped with pockets so you can stash your personal items, as well as goodies for your family.

Ekouaer Two-Piece Loungewear Set Final Sale: $23 $39 Description Want to show a little skin, but not too much? Get your hands on this set. It comes equipped with a crop top and high-waist pants that you can pull up as high or as low as you'd like.

LILLUSORY Two-Piece Loungewear Set Final Sale: $54 $73 Description This two-piece set is perfect for those early morning activity drop-offs during the spring. You can hide your favorite nighttime shirt with the help of a button-down cardigan and high-waist sweatpants.

PRETTYGARDEN Two-Piece Loungewear Set Final Sale: $42 $51 Description Want to look a bit more polished when you're heading to a workout class? This two-piece features a top with trendy batwing sleeves and breathable bottoms to keep you cool after you work up a sweat.

MEROKEETY Waffle Knit Set Final Sale: $38 $46 Description You'll want to have this waffle knit set on standby for when spring finally appears. The V-neck sweater and matching shorts are made from comfy fabric that won't make you overheat.

Nimsruc Two-Piece Jogger Suit $40 Description Contrary to popular belief, rich moms can serve sporty vibes too. This durable jogger set is perfect for coffee shop runs and trips to the grocery store.