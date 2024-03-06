In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask us, sunglasses are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. When you’re running errands and don’t want to be seen, pull out a pair of oversized, blacked-out sunnies to hide from your neighbors the way celebs duck the paparazzi. Plus, you can up the ante when wearing a monochromatic look with the help of color-coordinated glasses. Best of all? You can channel classic eras with the help of vintage-inspired sunnies!

Flare-leg pants and bombshell curls have picked up steam over the past few years, signaling that the ’70s are back! From hair to fashion, there are so many fun ways to bring disco-era style to life in 2024. Oversized aviator sunglasses are one of our favorite ways to channel the trend. Right now, you can snag a shopper-approved pair of sunnies for just $10 on Amazon!

Get ready to become the life of the party because everyone, and we do mean everyone, will want to know where you scored these retro shades. The timeless aviator sunnies come equipped with thin frames and non-mirrored yellow (almost orange) lenses. Celebs like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner have jumped in on the trend!

Not only do these sunnies look good, they protect against sun exposure too. The vintage frames feature UV400 protection against harmful UVA/UVB rays. Along with sun protection, these sunnies provide anti-reflection and anti-glare, so you don’t have to worry about anything detracting from your sight while these bad boys are on. They’re available in 30 different colors and even come in pairs!

Over 4,000 satisfied Amazon reviewers left five-star comments, calling out what they like most. “The quality is great. It’s not thin plastic. I’m buying two more for family,” one five-star shopper wrote.

Another customer shared the exciting place they wore them to. “I wore these glasses for my TEDx talk because I love them so much! They are super lightweight, feel comfortable and add another level of style to the look. I’ve received so many compliments on them since I purchased them, and people are so surprised when I tell them I bought them on Amazon! 10/10 would recommend,” the reviewer shared.

Whether you’re preparing to serve disco vibes or you’re just looking for a pair of cute sunnies, you can’t go wrong with these retro shades. Snag them while they’re still on sale for just $10!

See it: Get the Freckles Mark Vintage Sunglasses for just $10 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2024, but are subject to change.