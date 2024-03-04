In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Someone cue Future‘s hit single “March Madness,” because it’s that time of year again. Whether you’re excited for college basketball tournaments or the official start of spring, there’s so much to celebrate in March. One of the biggest celebrations of the month happens on March 17 in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Whether you’re observing the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, or you’re looking for an excuse to party, we all get to have a ball. Celebrating the luck of the Irish in all green is a must for most St. Paddy’s Day observers. We’re exactly two weeks away from the big day, so now is the perfect time to get your St. Patrick’s Day outfits prepared.

We’ve rounded up 13 St. Patrick’s Day outfit ideas you don’t want to miss. Scroll ahead to our top picks!

SAMPEEL Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

$20
  • Description

If you're looking for a piece you can wear after a fun-filled St. Patrick's Day, check out this chic ribbed knit T-shirt.

St. Patrick's Day Wide Leg Pants

$40 $43
  • Description

Get ready to serve disco vibes in these '70s era corduroy pants.

adidas Stan Smith

$100
  • Description

Spread a little luck of the Irish year-round with these comfy trainers. 

LEMAFER St. Patrick’s Day Sweater

$25 $30
  • Description

Show off just how lucky you are with this festive sweater. It's so versatile. You can pair it with a green miniskirt as pictured or wear it with joggers for a laidback ensemble.

St Patrick's Day Two Piece Set

$30 $45
  • Description

Whether you're hitting a pub or heading to dinner, you can use this two-piece set to dress up or dress down.

Cozypower St. Patrick’s Day Bucket Hat and Irish Shamrock Sunglasses

$13 $14
  • Description

If you live for accessories, you'll want to add this bucket hat and sunglasses combo to your cart ASAP! Along with vibrant pops of green, they both feature classic shamrock accents.

Plaid Skater Skirt

$30
  • Description

Looking to channel a preppy aesthetic this St. Patrick's Day? You're in luck because this plaid miniskirt fits the bill.

Zzheels Crystal Slingback Sandals

$30 $36
  • Description

If the dress code calls for a more formal slay, put your best foot forward in these luxe kitten heels.

St. Patrick's Date T-shirt

$25
  • Description

Showcase your luck with this laidback graphic T-shirt. You can keep things cute and casual with jeans and sneakers or dress it up with leather pants and chunky booties.

st. patrick's day leggings

$13 $18
  • Description

Heading to a parade this St. Patrick's Day? These versatile leggings work great with sneakers. You can even style them with an oversized white blouse, tall black boots and a black blazer for a more refined outfit.

St. Patrick's Day Headbands

$9
  • Description

Make sure everyone in your St. Paddy's Day squad is laced with festive headbands that deliver the ultimate nod to the Irish holiday.

Hoodie

Zip-Up Sweatshirt

$31 $36
  • Description

If chill vibes are on the agenda, you can't go wrong with this cozy and warm hoodie.

KANSOON Two-Piece Knit Set

$39
  • Description

If you'll be beachside this St. Paddy's Day, this crochet knit two-piece set is the perfect coverup.

