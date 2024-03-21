Fans were worried for Karen Huger’s well-being after news broke that the Real Housewives of Potomac star was involved in a car accident on March 19. Later that day, the “Grande Dame” broke her silence and claimed that the cause of the wreck was due to heightened emotions while grieving the loss of her late mother, Georgia Raines Wooden, who died in 2017. However, the story was changed after news broke that Karen was charged with a DUI and DWI from the Maryland-based car accident.

How Did RHOP’s Karen Huger Crash Her Car?

A representative from the Montgomery County Police Department shared details of the collision on March 20. Karen drove her 2017 Maserati “too fast” and in an “aggressive manner” while cruising the streets of Potomac, Maryland, officials told TMZ. The incident happened late at night and resulted in striking “a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before continuing on and colliding with a parking sign.”

The damage was so bad that the vehicle had to be towed from the crash site and the airbag deployed. There were no passengers in the car with Karen.

RHOP’s Karen Huger Issues Statement After the Crash

The Bravo star broke her silence hours after information about the crash went public. After thanking fans for their well wishes, she shared that coping with her mother’s death “felt more like a tsunami” with Mother’s Day approaching in a few months. To cope with her emotions, Karen claimed to have went to dinner with a friend. However, the women started talking about “sensitive topics,” leading Karen to allegedly cry her way into crashing her vehicle.

“I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!” Karen told TMZ on March 20. “I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life.”

RHOP’s Karen Huger Charged With DUI and DWI

After everything was said and done, TMZ revealed that Karen was charged with a DUI and DWI in connection with the accident, though she was not arrested for her vehicular negligence. The reality star will, however, make a future court appearance for the traffic violations. Additionally, Karen was charged with speeding and driving with a suspended car registration.

Karen has yet to publicly address her DUI and DWI charges.