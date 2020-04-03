Our deepest condolences. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice revealed her father, Giacinto Gorga, died at age 76 on Friday, April 2. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass and I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore and my travel buddy,” she said alongside a montage of memories. “You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life. You are the absolute strongest man I know and I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father and Nonno.

Teresa continued to gush over her father’s love for her mother, Antonia Gorga, who died in March 2017. “Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day and would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were too sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now. Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you papa rest in Peace.”

On April 2, the beauty asked her followers for “extra prayers” and “good vibes,” admitting her father was “struggling” and she needed him to “get better.” At the time, Teresa did not disclose her father’s diagnosis, but he had been hospitalized many times over the past few years.

In November 2019, Teresa left BravoCon early after finding out her father was hospitalized for pneumonia. He was later readmitted in January.

Despite his deteriorating health, Giacinto made the trek to Italy to see Teresa’s estranged husband Joe Giudice one last time. “Thank you for setting an example for us and my girls — you’re an exemplary example. We benefitted from it every day,” Joe, 47, wrote on Instagram following his death. “Thank you for your wit —your daughter got the best of that.”