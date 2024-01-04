Ouch! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is reeling after her ex, John Janssen, went Insta official with former O.C. housewife Alexis Bellino. (“I will not apologize,” Alexis wrote, showing off her Christmas present from John.)

“Shannon is having a very hard time,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She and John were in a good place, and now she’s hurt and humiliated.”

Adding to her pain, the 59-year-old was financially devastated fighting a defamation suit filed by Alexis’ then-husband Jim — something she said John, 60, was “well aware of.”

“It makes her sick to think this man who she confided in is cozying up to someone she considers an enemy,” says the source. “It’s going to be a nightmare for her if they join the cast next season.”