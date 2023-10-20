Following her September 16 arrest for DUI and hit-and-run after a boozy night out, Shannon Beador said she was ready to deal with the consequences.

Now a source tells In Touch the Real Housewives of Orange County star is doing just that, enrolling in an outpatient behavioral wellness program to deal with her alcohol use. “Shannon is ashamed of herself and is taking full responsibility for her actions,” says a source. “She’s so sorry for the damage she caused and confessed to her castmates that she has a problem and is getting the help she so obviously needs.”

The 59-year-old quit alcohol “cold turkey,” adds the insider. Nevertheless, she still plans to continue to whoop it up with costars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge on their tequila-inspired Tres Amigas comedy tour. “Now the focus will be more on their friendship and not drinking, which had been such a big part of the show before,” continues the insider. “Shannon feels she’s strong enough to get through the tour without a cocktail.” Not everyone is so sure. “The feeling is, Shannon shouldn’t be around people who are drinking,” notes the insider. “But she’s going through with this, and no one can tell her otherwise.”