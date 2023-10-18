Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador broke her silence one month after she was arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run.

“I know it’s been a while since I posted, and there’s been a lot of talk about what happened recently,” Shannon, 59, began in a video posted via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 17. “But unfortunately, right now, I’m not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest and authentic.”

She added that she is “focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself” and spending time with her dog, Archie.

Shannon was charged with two misdemeanors on September 16 after she was caught driving erratically through Newport Beach, California. The Bravo star drove onto a residential property and clipped the house as she attempted to park her car. Shannon eventually got out of the car with Archie as the authorities arrived at the scene, while she allegedly tried to make it look like she was walking her dog.

Shannon was released on September 17 after she posted $2,500 bail and submitted a written promise to appear in court.

Two days after the incident, Shannon’s lawyer issued a statement about the situation. “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” Michael Fell told Us Weekly on September 18. “We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Many Bravo stars weighed in on the scandal, including Shannon’s costar Tamra Judge.

“I feel like I’m going to throw up,” Tamra, 56, said during the September 18 episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Cynthia Bailey.

Tamra admitted she “didn’t think it was true” at first and said she had spoken to Shannon the day before. “She didn’t say a word to me — nothing,” she explained.

The reality star then noted that Shannon was “extremely quiet” during a conference call they had with Vicki Gunvalson about their show, Tres Amigas.

“She said, ‘It’s been a rough couple of days,’ and that’s all she told me,” Tamra recalled about the conversation. “All I’m seeing is what’s in the press. I’m shook.”

Jerod Harris/WireImage

She admitted she initially believed the headlines were a lie after Shannon didn’t respond to her costars’ texts about the arrest. “This is life-changing,” Tamra continued. “I feel bad for her, and I’m just happy nobody got hurt.”

Teddi, 42, was less sympathetic and said Shannon should have gotten an Uber instead of driving after she had a few drinks.

“There is absolutely no reason in this day and age to ever drink and drive,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum insisted. “I will not even have one drink and get into the car because you don’t know how an alcoholic beverage is going to hit you.”

Meanwhile, Cynthia stayed neutral during the conversation and encouraged Shannon to “stay strong.”