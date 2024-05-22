Renée Zellweger looked shockingly different on the London set of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, witnesses say — and a top doctor exclusively tells In Touch the Oscar winner’s feline face may be a man-made disaster.

A source explains, “Her skin is so smooth. It seems obvious she’s had a ton of Botox and filler — but what’s more worrying is the fact her eyes look all closed up and catlike!”

Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated 55-year-old Renée, explains the overuse of injectables could be to blame for her appearance.

“It looks as if her brow is lower and her upper eyelids are swollen and have dropped. This almost looks like the droop caused by excessive use of Botox,” notes the bodysculptor.com doctor.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The morphing Jerry Maguire star, who’s starring as Bridget Jones in the fourth installment of the British character’s rom-com franchise, has long denied messing with her mug.

In 2014, some fans had cutting words for the talented Texan for allegedly going under the knife. The criticism caused her to say, “Not that it’s anyone’s business, but I did not make a decision to alter my face and have surgery on my eyes.”

The insider says Renée is intent on sticking to that story and adds, “She claims she has no problem looking her age. She won’t admit to getting a lick of plastic surgery.”

However, the source says, “Her appearance right now kind of speaks for itself!”