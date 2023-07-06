Kristin Davis is opening up about the aging process. “You can’t not age,” she says. “The only way you cannot age is to not be alive. So, I just have to have these talks with myself and try to relax and [accept myself].”

The And Just Like That… star, 58, admits it’s difficult being confronted with her younger self “at all times” because of Sex and the City reruns, and she doesn’t shy away from talking about getting work done — including Botox and fillers, with varying degrees of success.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she admits. “I’ve had to get them dissolved, and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly.”