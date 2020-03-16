Every brunette needs a blonde best friend! Reese Witherspoon jokingly revealed she has a close bond with Beyoncé during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 43-year-old dished the details of their relationship while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on the Monday, March 16, episode.

“Beyoncé and I are really good friends,” Reese said with a hint of Elle Woods flare. “I mean, really really really good friends,” she continued. “In fact, you might say best friends.” Chiming in, the 62-year-old sarcastically teased, “I think you would say that.”

Reese went on to give an elaborate description of their ~friendship~, stating the two “text all the time.” She even said she listed Beyoncé’s contact information under a single bee emoji to keep their relationship on the down-low.

The actress was in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s company as they sat at nearby tables at the 2020 Golden Globes. Reese pied that the couple brought their own signature champagne to the event and inquired if she could have a taste.

“Well, I just noticed that they were having champagne and we ran out of water at our table,” Reese explained to the comedienne. “So, I was thirsty and so was [Jennifer] Aniston, who was sitting next to me, and I was like, well, Jay-Z seems to have a giant bottle of champagne. And I was, like, ‘Excuse me, Jay-Z …’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, do you want some champagne?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, I do.’ Because clearly, he brings the good stuff.”

Afterward, the power couple sent all of their new pals some of their bubbly. “I just got home from New York and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace of Spades champagne,” Reese said on her Instagram Story after receiving the package in January. “It says, ‘More water from Jay & Bey.'”

The beauty and her mom proceeded to pop some bottles. “It’s 11:30 (a.m.) and we are drinking champagne,” Reese said enthusiastically. Although her mom had some reservations due to the early hour, the actress reassured her the Carters would approve. “Who cares, it’s from Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”