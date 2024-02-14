In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Haven’t you heard, dear readers? Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is heading back to the hit Bravo franchise after she departed from the series in September 2021. Along with hysterical jokes and an undeniably chic fashion sense, Williams will bring her glowing skin back to the small screen.

Last November, Williams chatted with BET about her brand-new partnership with Nivea. The reality star revealed that she’s a huge fan of the brand’s line of skin-firming products, especially the body lotion. According to the reality starlet, her husband, Simon Guobadia, even noticed a change in her skin’s texture after applying the lotion. “My husband talks about how well it absorbs into my skin when he puts it on my back. Some lotions you put on just sit there, and it’s like ‘Okay, is my skin really getting the product?’ I like that [it absorbs] because when I put on lotion, I don’t want lotion on my clothes. I want it on my skin.” If you learn more about the body lotion that leaves Williams with a hubby-approved glow, read ahead and prepare to add to cart!

The reality star isn’t alone in her appreciation for the skin-firming body lotion. Over 2,000 shoppers have purchased it in the past month, which says enough on its own. It’s formulated to hydrate darker skin tones for up to 48 hours!

Enriched with Q10 and natural argan oil, this lotion revitalizes dry, ashy skin and helps improve skin elasticity in up to two weeks with twice-daily application. Best of all? The lotion delivers a soft and radiant glow in the process.

Shoppers are so impressed with this nourishing product. “[It] Leaves my skin with a glow which lasts all day,” one five-star commenter shared. “This stuff is amazing, so glad I can buy it through Amazon,” another reviewer noted. One satisfied shopper shared a timeline of how they noticed the results of how well this product worked: “The firming lotion also hydrates your skin. I literally saw results the first day. Get this lotion if you want to see firmer skin in days to weeks depending on your skin and usage!”

Is your skin in need of a mid-winter boost? Snag this Porsha Williams-approved body lotion for just $10 and get ready to glow!

