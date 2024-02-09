In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t make the rules here, but you can never, ever go wrong with a red dress, especially on Valentine’s Day. There’s something about the vibrant shade which shines bright on every skin tone. Now that it’s the most romantic time of the year, it’s only right to stand out in a bold red hue! OMG! Can you imagine how fab you’d look in a Valentine’s Day selfie with your date or your gal pals posed in a fiery red dress? Your followers will love it!

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is a fan of red-hot fashion. The reality star hosted an Amazon Livestream, where she unveiled some of her favorite things in honor of the return of her hit Bravo series. Right on trend with the holiday, Kent shared her love for the Primoda Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress dress. “The fabric is so thick and yummy and so cozy,” she said. “You’ve got the thin little straps, you could throw it on with some delicate neck jewelry, you could throw it on with some diamonds if you have them. If you’re someone like me, throw on your cubic zirconias,” she quipped.

Get the Primoda Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Kent’s excitement didn’t end there. She shared more styling tips too. “You’ve got the high slit to give that va-voom,” she continued. “You could even throw this on with your gold heels. When you pair this dress with heels and wrap them up your legs, you’re lookin’ like a whole snack.”

If you’re on a mission to look like a snack this Valentine’s Day, this celeb-approved pick is a bonafide hit. This frock features a combination of stretchy and silky fabric, making for a comfy and flattering fit. Shoppers can score this fierce one-piece in eight different shades in women’s sizes S through XL.

As luck would have it, shoppers enthusiastically agree with Kent’s review. This dress raked in hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers who’ve dubbed it a wardrobe staple. “Overall, the stretchy and soft dress is a versatile gem that combines style and comfort flawlessly,” one shopper shared. Its ability to adapt to different aesthetics and the sheer comfort it provides make it an essential piece in any fashion-forward individual’s collection. Invest in this dress, and you’ll be ready to conquer any occasion with confidence and grace.

Turn Valentine’s Day into your very own runway in this red-hot dress. It’s approved by shoppers and stylish celebs like Lala Kent, so you know you can’t go wrong!

