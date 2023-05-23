Choosing sides. Ramona Singer seemingly agrees with Caroline Manzo’s claim that Teresa Giudice is a “monster.”

Caroline, 61, and her daughter, Lauren Manzo, discussed how fame has impacted Teresa, ​51, in a negative way while appearing on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” Live podcast on Thursday, May 18.

After a Real Housewives fan account shared Caroline and Lauren’s quotes from the podcast via Instagram on Sunday, May 21, Ramona, 66, appeared to agree with the sentiment by liking the post.

“I miss the days of Season 1 Teresa. I do … that’s what makes me so sad because we had belly laughs,” Caroline said during the podcast appearance. “We were there for each other. We were on this journey.”

While the two women initially had a close relationship, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum suggested that the show’s success changed Teresa.

“Fame is a very, very dangerous thing, and if you are not completely grounded in who you are, you believe the bullshit,” Caroline said. “The fame got to her head, and I will stand here to this day — to this moment — in the fact that I have always defended her.”

The mother-daughter duo continued to reflect on Teresa when Lauren, 35, dubbed the longtime Bravo star as a “monster” who would “step on anybody to get ahead.”

Ramona seemingly threw shade at Teresa after she accidentally leaked the mother of four’s wedding date and venue via her Instagram Stories ahead of the ceremony in August 2022.

Just weeks after she married Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Teresa complained Ramona’s mistake forced her to increase security.

“I was like, ‘Are you f–king kidding me?’” the Standing Strong author recalled while on a panel at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia. “I’m like, ‘Ramona, take down my invitation off your Story! Why would you do that?’ I’m like, ‘You’re on TV, I’m on TV, why would you do that? My husband-to-be has crazy f–king exes, are you kidding me?’”

Andy Cohen shared even more insight into the feud in his 2023 book, Daddy Diaries, in which he claimed that Teresa called Ramona “low class” for sharing information about her wedding.

During the same podcast appearance, Caroline claimed that she knows who called the FBI on Teresa before her 2013 fraud arrest. Following the indictment, Teresa and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, were convicted of fraud in 2015. She served 11 months in prison and was released in December 2015, while Joe spent three years behind bars before he was deported to his native Italy in March 2019.

In 2019, Teresa admitted she was suspicious that Caroline turned her in because she had previously predicted that she would end up serving time in prison.

However, the TV personality said on the podcast that she took the fall because she’s not a “rat.”

“You can believe whatever you like about me,” Caroline said. “I know I never did — I could never do that. But if blaming me makes you feel better, OK, then your reality. It’s not going to change my day.”