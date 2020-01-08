Preach, girl! Following Halle Calhoun’s appearance in the highly anticipated documentary, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, R. Kelly’s former girlfriend, 25, is moving on and living her best life. The Wild n’ Out star took to Instagram to share an inspiring message on Wednesday, January 8.

“Whatever you believe about yourself on the inside is what you will manifest on the outside,” the blonde beauty wrote. The fitness junky is clearly all about self-care — just one day prior, she posted pictures of her fresh manicure and pedicure, and later lit some candles as she cuddled her pup.

Since Calhoun got candid about her three-and-a-half-year relationship with the disgraced R&B singer, she has received an outpour of support — like this text message she received from an admirer which read, “Hey Halle-girl! Just saying I miss you, I’m so proud of you! It’s hard work reclaiming the life you want but you’re doing it … I LOVE YOU and admire your determination more than you’ll ever know!!!” She shared the kind sentiment on her Instagram Story.

Courtesy Halle Calhoun/Instagram

Calhoun, who met the singer when she was only 20 years old at a concert, shared in the documentary she and Kelly often fought, but claimed their arguments were simply lovers’ quarrels. Although, she did recall one instance back in 2017 where things really escalated. “There was a time when he thought I was looking at another man or talking or texting or something like that, and then we got into an altercation. I remember we were arguing back and forth, and I remember shoving him because he was yelling in my face,” Calhoun claimed in a segment from the documentary. In retaliation, Kelly allegedly “grabbed” Calhoun causing her necklace to break and scratch her. Despite Calhoun’s recollection, a former employee of Kelly’s claimed the altercation was much more intense. “I was told that he choked her,” they said in the documentary, adding, “he really roughed her up.” Kelly has denied all allegations of assault and sexual misconduct.

Eventually, Calhoun left Kelly because she was over being with a man who “wants other women.” Despite their tumultuous relationship, she said she learned a lot from being his partner.